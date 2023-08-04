Central Victorians are being warned to brace for a chilly few days with strong wind gusts heading through the area ahead of an anticipated cold front following.
The Bureau of Meteorology are warning winds up to 90km an hour are expected to soar through large swathes of Victoria including the Grampians, the Otways and Surf Coast, the central ranges and the Mornington Peninsula.
The winds are expected to ease over the weekend as the cold front moves across the land and into the east of the state.
Towns and cities which could be affected include Ararat, Ballarat, Yarra Glen, Dargo, Mt Hotham and Mt Buller.
Victoria's State Emergency Service are warning residents to take precautions around their properties by securing loose items such as trampolines and furniture.
The SES also warn against parking a car under a tree and to avoid any potentially downed power lines and assume they are still live.
The Bureau of Meteorology will release the next update for the weather warning at 11am on August 4.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
