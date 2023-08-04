Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Large patch of Victoria to be hit by strong wind gusts, cold front

BL
By Ben Loughran
August 4 2023 - 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The weather warning in place for Central Victoria. Picture supplied.
The weather warning in place for Central Victoria. Picture supplied.

Central Victorians are being warned to brace for a chilly few days with strong wind gusts heading through the area ahead of an anticipated cold front following.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.