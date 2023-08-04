Sexton pumped for Braves women's shot at booking grand final spot

THE Bendigo Braves women's unbeaten record will go on the line on Saturday night in pursuit of an NBL1 south grand final berth.
The Braves women will carry a 23-0 record into their home preliminary final at Red Energy Arena against Mount Gambier.
Having been the clear-cut dominant team - every other side lost at least five games during the regular season - there's now no safety net of a second chance for Bendigo, with the Braves women having to win two more games to claim their first championship since 2018.
"We haven't lost this season, so I suppose it does add that bit of extra pressure to go all the way," Bendigo's Madi Sexton said this week.
"Finals are a completely different ball game and we know that any team is dangerous, but for us, it's just about focusing on what we have been doing well all season and playing a consistent 40 minutes.
"There's definitely a high level of excitement for Saturday night; I'd be lying, though, if I said there wasn't a few nerves.
"We know how important it is to get this win with our ultimate goal to be there on grand final night, win the championship and not have a repeat of last year."
The disappointment of last year's missed opportunity when one of Bendigo's only three losses for the season was the grand final against Ringwood has helped to fuel the Braves women this season.
The Braves women have had a chance to freshen up with a week off courtesy of their 75-64 qualifying final win over Waverley on July 22, but there has been no let-up on the training court in preparation for their clash with the Pioneers.
"We haven't taken our foot off the pedal at training over the past couple of weeks," Sexton said.
"We've had a real focus of not wanting to lose our momentum and really worked hard on continuing to find ways to improve."
Bendigo and Mount Gambier met just over a month ago on June 30 when the Braves came out on top 75-68.
A notable inclusion for the Braves on Saturday night from that last meeting against the Pioneers is Australian Opal Amy Atwell, who has averaged 24.4 points in her 16 games for Bendigo this season.
"We done a lot of scouting on Mount Gambier in terms of understanding their strengths and weaknesses and looking to use those to our advantage," Sexton said.
"We're looking forward to having Amy in the side this time and using that to our advantage given they haven't played against her yet this season."
Saturday night's preliminary final tips off at 6pm, with Sexton firmly believing the support of the home crowd for the Braves women can't be under-estimated.
"I'm not sure if the crowd fully understands just how important a role they play," Sexton said.
"We've sold a lot of tickets already, but if we could get this stadium full on Saturday night... it's such a huge home court advantage and having that support is huge in, hopefully, helping us to get that win."
Sexton, 24, is one of only four Braves women who have played all 23 games this season.
Coming off the bench as the sixth player, Sexton - who was part of Bendigo's last women's championship squad in 2018 - has averaged 5.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
"It's a really big role as that sixth player and I do look forward each game to coming off the bench and doing what I do well," Sexton said.
"I'm happy with the improvement I've made over the season."
In Saturday night's other women's semi-final Geelong hosts Waverley.
BENDIGO
Record: 23-0
Average for: 88
Average agaisnt: 67
Past 5: WWWWW
................................
MOUNT GAMBIER
Record: 18-6
Average for: 84
Average agaisnt: 73
Past 5: WLWWW
................................
GEELONG
Record: 17-6
Average for: 80
Average agaisnt: 71
Past 5: WWWWL
................................
WAVERLEY
Record: 17-7
Average for: 80
Average agaisnt: 71
Past 5: WLLLW
