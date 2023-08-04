A serial thief who routinely broke his bail orders has been handed a 12-month community order in a bid to help his rehabilitation back into the community.
Joshua Meagher, 24, pleaded guilty in Bendigo Magistrates Court to 69 charges including multiple thefts, attempted thefts, thefts of motor vehicles, drug possession and nearly 40 breaching bail charges.
Meagher's spree of crimes spanned both last year and throughout 2023 with many of the offences committed while the man was on a "very strict" bail order.
Some of Meagher's more serious crimes included the theft of a car valued at $50,000 from a Junortoun property on July 13; the theft of a woman's purse after smashing her car window on April 6; and the theft of another car on June 13 after he and two others broke into a person's house and stole the car keys.
MORE NEWS:
The court heard the man stole the woman's purse on April 6 after smashing her car window and the next day opened an Optus pre-paid account with a new mobile phone number using her bank card.
Meagher was arrested on May 6 and police were able to verify the mobile phone number from the account belonged to the phone Meagher had in his possession.
After committing this offence, Meagher and two accomplices broke into a house in Bendigo between 9.30pm and 10.30pm while the family was still home.
During their robbery the three stole a trumpet and a set of car keys, only for Meagher to return to the house later that evening and steal the silver Prado.
Meagher committed another theft on March 22 when he again smashed the window of another vehicle and stole the wallet in the car.
He then ordered $92 worth of pizza from Dominos with the stolen bank card.
The delivery driver later identified Meagher during a police interview.
During his sentencing Meagher's defence lawyer, Anna Howard, argued many of the offences he had pleaded guilty to were "technical" given his strict bail order.
The court hear a part of Meagher's bail conditions was he had to report daily in-person to police and also adhere to a 9pm to 6am curfew at his home address.
One of the bail breaches cited by Ms Howard was when Meagher was charged for a bail breach after checking in for bail at 9pm at the Bendigo police station, the same time his curfew was meant to start.
READ NOW:
"Its very difficult to turn your life around when your day revolves around daily check-ins, curfews, appointments," Ms Howard said.
While waiting for his court matter to proceed, Meagher had already served around 78 days of pre-sentence detention which included his most recent 17-day stretch.
The court heard during his last stay at Port Phillip prison, the man had a bad reaction to medication and required resuscitation.
In her sentencing remarks, Magistrate Megan Aumair said Meagher was "fast approaching" the age where he would no longer be considered a young offender.
With his time served taken into account, Magistrate Aumair sentenced the man to a 12-month community corrections order which included supervision and the need for Meagher to attend drug and alcohol and mental health counselling.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.