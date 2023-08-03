SHE has been a beloved figure at the Golden City Netball Association for more than six decades, but now there will be another permanent reminder of Paula Trevean's long-lasting dedication and service to the game she loves.
When Trevean turned up for last Sunday's GCNA primary-age tournament, nothing could have prepared her for the surprise that awaited.
Instead of casually slipping into her volunteer role, the 79-year-old quickly became the focus of attention as it was announced the long-running tournament was being renamed the Paula Trevean Primary Tournament.
To say she was humbled and overwhelmed would be an understatement.
"It was all news to me ... a real shock," said Trevean, who has been involved with Golden City since the association's inception in 1961 and still craves the weekly involvement.
"Even the family was there. I tell you what, they can hold a secret.
"But I have been very lucky to be able to do what I've been doing (in netball). I'm very grateful."
A continuous volunteer throughout the association's history, Trevean played in the very first Golden City season in 1962.
A long-time committee member, she served two stints as treasurer, and has spent years as an umpire, coach, team manager and as the association's primary-age co-ordinator.
She was made a life member in 1974, the same year as June Tully.
Only Doris Miller in 1967 and Betty Cannan (1972) have had their names on the life members' board longer.
From its humble beginnings, Trevean is as proud today of what Golden City has become as she has been at any time in the association's history.
"It's taken us 62 years to get to this point and we've had a few homes in that time, but it's just a marvellous place to be," she said.
"We've got a great committee, from the president down.
"All across the years, the committees have done a marvellous job. And they are all volunteers.
"It's not just one person, it's a committee of volunteers and they are dedicated to netball.
"We just want to see the kids play. That's what it's all about. It doesn't matter what standard they are, we just want to give kids a game.
"And now we've got the boys playing, that's great to see too."
Given her enduring and fervent interest in primary-age netball, GCNA president Rachel Thomsen considered it a 'no-brainer' to name the tournament in honour of Trevean.
"There is nothing she hasn't done in netball in Bendigo, particularly at Golden City," she said.
"I can't remember a time when she wasn't here. She's an absolute legend.
"Proudly, she has been heavily involved with the primary tournament and primary age group.
"Paula has always been about kids and grassroots netball ... just a huge supporter of kids and gets a real buzz from seeing them out there playing.
"So, in recognition of her passion and outstanding contribution, we feel it most worthy and long overdue that we name this tournament after her. It's such a popular tournament."
It's another great honour in what Trevean likes to refer to as her 'netball journey'.
In 2020, she was honoured by Netball Victoria for her volunteerism with a service award.
Not entirely comfortable with the limelight, the real joy for Trevean on Sunday was seeing so many young players enjoying their netball at the GCNA courts in West Bendigo.
Roughly 500 players from 46 teams took to the courts in 13-and-under, 11-and-under and grade 3 competitions.
The included many teams from the host association, as well as visitors from Kyabram, Castlemaine and other associations, including Bendigo Strathdale.
"I think since I've been here, this is the biggest tournament we've had," Thomsen said.
"We usually sit at around 36 to 40 teams, so to have a few extra this year has been wonderful.
"To kick it off by surprising Paula and bestowing this honour on her really topped the day off.
"She is the most gracious person ... hates being the centre of attention ... but a huge advocate for the sport and for kids.
"It was lovely to do this for her and lovely for her to have family from here (Bendigo) and Melbourne here."
Paula Trevean Primary Tournament grand final results:
13-and-under: St Therese's Brazil def Maiden Gully Red.
11-and-under: Newbridge def Kyabram Suns
Grade 3: Kyabram Gold def Maiden Gully Black.
