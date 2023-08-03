Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's Paula Trevean honoured for decades of service to primary-age netball

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 9:03am
The Golden City Netball Association has recognised the tireless volunteer contribution of Paula Trevean by naming its annual primary-age tournament in her honour. She is pictured with a replica of the tournament shield. Picture by Darren Howe
SHE has been a beloved figure at the Golden City Netball Association for more than six decades, but now there will be another permanent reminder of Paula Trevean's long-lasting dedication and service to the game she loves.

