Daylesford region hospitality icon Jim Frangos dies age 77

An icon of the Daylesford region's hospitality industry has been remembered for his vision and colourful life.
Jim Frangos died on July 24, aged 77, after a long illness. He was surrounded by his family.
Mourners filled St Patrick's Cathedral, Ballarat on August 3 to pay tribute to the astute businessman, who had a long history running restaurants and cafes in the region since the family's move to Daylesford in the 1970s.
Former 3BA presenter Tony McManus spoke on his close history with Jim and his impact on the wider Ballarat and Daylesford communities.
"Jim's projects were designed and built with unswerving enthusiasm," Mr McManus said.
"Was he a dreamer? For sure. Was he an achiever? Most certainly."
In the 1970s, Jim and Dianne bought The Belvedere in Vincent Street, Daylesford - the building later known as Frangos and Frangos.
In the early 1980s, they ran Cottage Kitchen and The French Bakehouse in the Norwich Plaza.
Mr McManus recounted a time in the 1980s when Jim would join him on air on 3BA.
He remembered Jim bringing "boxes of old vinyl records" of American blues musician Lead Belly to the studio, to play over the waves instead of the pop music of the time.
"The ratings from that time have never been better," Mr McManus said.
"Jim was the 'cool dad', blessed with a heightened sense of theatre... that became Jim's brand, it was all about that sense of passion."
His daughter Biana performed The Rose as part of the service.
He is survived by Petra, Bianca and Melia, and grandchildren Max, Oliver, Otis, Seamus and Raquel.
"He was real. That was one thing about Dad - he was a straight shooter," his youngest daughter Melia told The Ballarat Courier.
"He was charismatic and he loved to make people feel good. They loved having a chat and a yarn with him."
The Frangos family arrived in Australia from Greece in 1951, where Jim spent his early years in Geelong and Warrnambool.
He majored in fine arts at RMIT, before going on to do a studentship as an art teacher, which was interrupted when he was conscripted to national service in Vietnam for two years.
He married his wife Dianne in 1968 and they raised their family of three girls - Petra, Bianca and Melia - in Daylesford, and later, Ballarat.
At community level, Jim was a past president of Daylesford's Apex Club, as well as a legatee in Ballarat and a member of the RSL.
At the time, the Bridge Mall was thriving. The Cottage Kitchen would offer hot pork roast sandwiches and French pastries from Melbourne.
"It was glamorously decorated in Laura Ashley and quite an exciting time for Ballarat, being off the mall. It was really flash," Melia said.
In the 1990s, Jim and his family ran Cafe Pazzani on the corner of Camp and Sturt streets. At the time, the Ballarat Law Courts was located in Camp Street, making it a busy area. The bistro was a thriving venue, with music and jazz playing - Melbourne vibes.
"It was the first of Ballarat's wine bars," Melia said.
"They poured wine by the glass and that was a big thing. It was big for Ballarat."
At the same time, Jim developed The Ansonia, working on the development and design of the building.
They also ran Cocco's, a restaurant located in the former Wendouree Village.
In 1996, the family developed Frangos and Frangos.
"I'll never forget in Daylesford when we first opened there, people loved the communal table with the stack of newspapers and Dad would get the fire roaring. People loved that, " Melia said.
"There were a lot of alternative people; a lot were writers, who loved to discuss the world's problems over a coffee and a newspaper.
"You would go and spend your $3 on a coffee and sit there and be warm and fill half your day. My dad would be there and he would love talking about what was going on in the community.
"My father was inclusive of everybody. He couldn't care if you were the richest man or the poorest man in town, he always had time for everyone."
In 2012, Jim bought the Swiss Mountain Hotel at Blampied from Melia and her husband, Tim Scanlan. Jim always loved the Swiss and he had a vision.
"For what he created out there, those farmers hadn't had anything out there for such a long time, so to have a bar and a community meeting place out there was fantastic in itself," Melia said.
"He loved to be out there with the farmers and that's where he felt best, with a pair of old dirty work boots and ripped jeans. He had all the finery but he was still down to earth."
"He was quite set in his ways - he wasn't a conformist," Melia said.
She described the original table in Frangos and Frangos, which was found in the cellar, with an iron imprint and low to the ground.
It was originally painted with thick paint. Jim designed its wrought iron legs. The family poured acid over it, working tirelessly to restore the table back to its natural betina.
"He had to hand-make everything and art for him was in the buildings - the European stone gates, doors and entrances, light fittings, the coloured hard-plaster finishes internally or creating spaces.
"To create a look, it takes time. People were always wondering when he was going to finish a building and that kept the intrigue up."
A legacy of the Frangos and Frangos building, today known as Hotel Frangos, is the door handles on the front and rear courtyard doors. One is cast as Jim's arm; the other as Melia's arm.
"It was all about the longevity and creating an empire that would be there for years to come."
Dancing, good food and wine and being well-dressed were always important to Jim.
A passionate gardener, he had a love of roses and that carried over to his restaurants - a touch of Europe.
He would have his daughters working in the garden when they weren't in the restaurant, or going to antique shops, where he could indulge his love of fashion, old wares and antiques.
"We always danced on the cowhide after dinner in the lounge room. My parents were amazing at rock and roll dancing - my dad could throw my mum on the hip. He was a great dancer," Melia said.
"He loved his fashion. He loved the high life and was very down-to-earth at the same time.
"They (Jim and Dianne) worked hard to achieve what they did. It was blood, sweat and tears."
Melia said her father raised his daughters like boys, teaching them how he wanted everything done and holding high standards. They were raised unafraid to get their hands dirty and help in the family business.
With Bianca having Down syndrome, Frangos encouraged his daughters to be strong, caring and stand up for others.
She said he cared about the underdog.
"My dad always used to say 'don't be afraid to speak up for what you want, say hello clearly and loudly and greet someone with a smile and they will always smile back'," she said.
"If you can see something beautiful in someone, compliment them."
In 2010, Jim and his family were traumatised by a home invasion, that they never recovered from.
Later, the sudden death of his son-in-law Tim, who built The Lake House in Daylesford, was also a tragedy.
Tim was instrumental in the family's ventures, and built the spa rooms and complex at Hotel Frangos.
Melia said her father had struggled with numerous complex medical conditions his whole life and the past five years had been hard for him.
But, he maintained his passion for food and life right to the end, dining on a lamb shoulder and a pasta rigatoni ragu in his final days in St John of God Hospital.
Melia said they were overwhelmed by the care the medical staff provided.
"Jim was a man who would never give up," she said.
"They fought for him to the end."
Emily Sweet is acting managing editor of The Courier. Previously Head of Engagement for ACM, owner of The Courier. emily.sweet@austcommunitymedia.com.au
