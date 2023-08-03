Two Bendigo figures have been invited to give testimony on the downfall of the 2026 Commonwealth Games at a federal inquiry.
Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan and mayor Andrea Metcalf appear on a witness list for a federal parliamentary inquiry into Australia's preparedness to host the Games, along with the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.
They are among 44 people and groups asked to give evidence. Some could appear at a Bendigo hearing slated for the end of August.
The inquiry cannot compel people like Ms Allan to appear as she is not a member of the federal parliament.
Ms Allan served as Games delivery minister for the state Labor government until the role was axed at the time of the Games' cancellation. She is currently deputy premier and minister for transport and infrastructure.
She, premier Daniel Andrews and a number of other senior Victorian government decision makers are on the list of invitees.
Committee chair and Nationals senator Matt Canavan hoped everyone invited to give evidence would take up the offer.
"The Australian people, the Victorian people deserve answers hear about what exactly happened," he said.
"And as I say, we also need to learn the lessons to make sure these mistakes don't happen again."
Cr Metcalf is among local government leaders invited to give evidence but it is understood to be too soon for the City of Greater Bendigo to have made any decisions on an appearance.
The inquiry is one of a growing number of investigations taking place both federally and at the state level.
Victoria's upper house voted narrowly on August 2 to launch its own inquiry despite opposition from the government, which said the state's auditor general was better placed given the sensitive nature of ongoing compensation negotiations with Games authorities.
"The auditor-general is better resourced, has more appropriate powers and will be able to conduct an inquiry in a manner that does not cut across negotiations, but can also commence its work without delay," a spokesperson said.
"We won't compromise the State's negotiations - until they are complete, we're limited in what we can say."
Ms Allan has told parliament she would wait for that inquiry to be established before deciding whether to give evidence.
"Let us let the committee, out of respect to that committee, be established and set its work program," she said in question time on August 2.
Nationals senator and committee member Bridget McKenzie encouraged people to give evidence to the federal inquiry.
"We have mechanisms within the Senate inquiry to ensure their anonymity to ensure that confidentiality of their submissions and their evidence," she said.
"So that they can be confident that in giving us evidence they won't be in breach of the non-disclosure agreements.
"And similarly, if you are answering questions in a Senate inquiry you are covered by parliamentary privilege."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
