Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Tuifao fronts court for carjacking, car crash into Bendigo hospital

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who damaged Bendigo hospital and assaulted stranger to face court later this month. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Man who damaged Bendigo hospital and assaulted stranger to face court later this month. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A man who caused between $15,000 and $20,000 damage to a portable building at Bendigo's St John of God Hospital after crashing into it with a stolen car has fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.