12 Somerville Road, Strathfieldsaye | Exceptional family living

By House of the Week
August 3 2023 - 5:00pm
The dream family home has been realised
  • 12 Somerville Road, Strathfieldsaye
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
  • $1,450,000
  • Agency: McKean McGregor Real Estate
  • Agent: Jayden Donaldson on 0437 177 379
  • Inspect: Saturday, 1pm - 1.30pm

This stunning custom-designed home is the epitome of luxury living. Built and crafted by McKinley Builders, it is spacious, modern and comfortable, making it an ideal haven for any family.

