The dream family home has been realised

This stunning custom-designed home is the epitome of luxury living. Built and crafted by McKinley Builders, it is spacious, modern and comfortable, making it an ideal haven for any family.
"Very few homes boast the incredible features this property has," said listing agent, Jayden Donaldson. "From the spotted gum external privacy screens, to the seven metre deep garage bay, to a custom outdoor kitchen that sits upon the white Mahogany entertaining deck. Not a single expense has been spared when designing and building this property, the attention to detail and quality is unrivalled."
The contemporary yet timeless facade features timber detail, a recycled red brick, matte black metal cladding and aluminium, giving it plenty of kerb appeal.
The front door opens onto an impressive entry hall, with 3.6 metre high ceilings and generous proportions providing a feeling of light and space.
The main bedroom has a walk-through robe, and ensuite with a double vanity and double shower. The remaining three bedrooms are in a separate wing, along with a powder room, lounge and family bathroom.
A study nook, large walk-in linen closet and generous laundry are a few of the many practical elements within the home, and through the laundry is access to the outdoor studio/home gym.
This excellent space is also accessible via the garage and the back garden, providing a fantastic room that could serve as a studio, home office or additional living.
At the rear of the house is an impressive quality open plan kitchen, living and dining room. With dual access to both the side and rear of the home, this expansive area is absolutely perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
To one side is a courtyard and firepit, and to the rear is the deck with a custom outdoor kitchen and under-deck storage.
A lawn area and fully fenced in-ground magnesium swimming pool at the rear of the allotment ensure this home really does have it all.
Nestled in the heart of Strathfieldsaye, both local primary schools are a short walk away, while shops and a bakery are nearby.
"The hard work has been done, this dream has been realised," said Jayden. "The home has been meticulously designed and finished, and is now ready for a new family to move in and enjoy for years to come."
