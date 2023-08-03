Refurbished stone home in elevated setting | Feature property

Set on almost 40 acres of native countryside, this stone and mudbrick house is the ideal rural retreat.
A variety of rustic features adorn every room, including dado boards, timber lined ceilings, bamboo floating floors, raw or painted mudbrick feature walls and internal feature stone walls.
Originally built as a stone house in the 1980s, it was extended in the 1990s with Harcourt mudbrick built on a brick foundation. The current owners refurbished the home, and today the natural textures and tones are enhanced by the clean lines of contemporary fixtures and fittings.
The open plan kitchen and dining area has an open fireplace with a beautiful iron insert. The kitchen has beadboard cabinetry and high quality stainless steel appliances. A new five-burner, 900mm stove is accompanied by a new Hush rangehood, Bosch dishwasher and butler's pantry.
Three spacious bedrooms each have mirrored robes and ceiling fans, and are serviced by a rustic bathroom with a 1200mm shower with rainfall shower head and a countertop basin on a beadboard vanity.
Other noteworthy attributes include instant gas hot water, a 5kw solar system, a filtrations system, five water tanks and three good dams.
Though well and truly a country property, it's surprisingly convenient to shops and schools.
