Period charmer in prime location | Feature property

This charming and beautifully maintained period property is in the highly sought-after suburb of Quarry Hill.
Public transport and schools are a short walk away, along with the vibrant Queens Arms Hotel. It is also a short distance to Bendigo Railway Station.
Once you enter the home, features such as the high ceilings, decorative period features and polished timber flooring are guaranteed to take your breath away.
There are three sizable bedrooms, two with built-in robes, and a generous living area with a split-system unit.
The contemporary open plan dining/kitchen area includes plenty of bench and cupboard space, along with stainless steel appliances.
Awash with natural light, the two-way bathroom has been modernised with a shower/bath vanity and toilet.
The laundry zone is a generous size with a second separate toilet.
Outside, the well-kept backyard is the perfect place to unwind, with a paved outdoor entertaining area undoubtedly the perfect space to host a barbecue for family and friends. Off street parking is provided by a single carport.
Gorgeous character homes like this do not come onto the market very often, so don't risk missing out. Contact the agency for more information or to arrange an inspection.
