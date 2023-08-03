WNBL: Wehrung recommits to Spirit for a fourth season

ABBEY Wehrung will play her fourth WNBL season with the Bendigo Spirit in 2023-24.
Wehrung is the latest signing for the Spirit roster as the club strives to end its lengthy playoff drought and reach the post-season for the first time since 2014-15.
Wehrung, from Ballarat, joined the Spirit in 2018-19 and has suited up in 56 games for the club, averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
The sweet-shooting 27-year-old is coming off a season in which she led the WNBL for three-point percentage with 52.5 per cent.
Wehrung joins Alex Wilson, Alicia Froling, Kelsey Griffin, Mehryn Kraker and Casey Samuels as announced signings for the Spirit.
"I think the team that's being put together is super exciting and we want to build on last year where we just missed out (the Spirit finished fifth)," Wehrung said this week.
"Bendigo is also like home to me. I'm an hour down the road and played all my juniors in Country Vic basketball, so it just feels like home and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama is thrilled to have Wehrung commit to the club for another season, praising not only her long-range shooting, but also the defensive side of her game.
"Her signing adds experience, versatility, a strong defensive presence and exceptional perimeter shooting to our team," Kereama said.
"I have had the privilege of working with Abbey and can confidently say that she is one of the top defenders I have encountered.
"She embraces the challenge of guarding key opponents, utilising her length and size to handle bigger guards, while also displaying remarkable speed and quickness to defend against smaller players.
"Abbey's selflessness, strong work ethic, unwavering focus and remarkable character make her an outstanding teammate and an essential asset to our team. Obtaining her signature was a top priority for us."
The Spirit's 2023-24 WNBL season tips off on November 4 against defending champions Townsville at Red Energy Arena.
Saturday, November 4
v Townsville Fire
at Red Energy Arena, 5pm
............................................
Friday, November 10
v Sydney Uni Flames
at Mildura, 7.30pm
............................................
Friday, November 17
v Perth Lynx
at Bendat Basketball Centre, 6.30pm
............................................
Sunday, November 19
v Melbourne Boomers
at Melbourne Sports Centre, 3pm
............................................
Saturday, November 25
v Sydney Uni Flames
at Red Energy Arena, 6.30pm
............................................
Saturday, December 2
v Adelaide Lightning
at Adelaide Arena, 7pm
............................................
Saturday, December 9
v Southside Flyers
at State Basketball Centre, 7pm
............................................
Friday, December 15
v Adelaide Lightning
venue TBC
............................................
Sunday, December 17
v Southside Flyers
at Red Energy Arena, 5.30pm
............................................
Friday, December 22
v Sydney Uni Flames
at Quaycentre, 7pm
............................................
Saturday, December 30
v Melbourne Boomers
at Melbourne Sports Centre, 5pm
............................................
Sunday, January 7
v Townsville Fire
venue TBC
............................................
Wednesday, January 10
v Adelaide Lightning
at Red Energy Arena, 5pm
............................................
Sunday, January 14
v Canberra Capitals
at Red Energy Arena, 3.30pm
............................................
Wednesday, January 17
v Southside Flyers
at State Basketball Centre, 7pm
............................................
Saturday, January 20
v Perth Lynx
at Bendat Basketball Centre, 6.30pm
............................................
Thursday, January 25
v Canberra Capitals
at Red Energy Arena, 6pm
............................................
Saturday, February 3
v Melbourne Boomers
at Red Energy Arena, 7.30pm
............................................
Thursday, February 15
v Canberra Capitals
at Tuggeranong Basketball Stadium, 7pm
............................................
Sunday, February 18
v Townsville Fire
at Townsville Entertainment Centre, 3pm
............................................
Saturday, February 24
v Perth Lynx
at Red Energy Arena, 7.30pm
