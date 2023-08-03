Planning your next outing? We've got you covered

Those empty spaces in your calendar over the next couple of months will be soon be filled with a full run of exciting upcoming events in Bendigo.
First things first, drop in to the Kangaroo Flat Fire Brigade this Sunday, August 6 to celebrate the fully-volunteer run brigade's 150 year milestone.
The day kicks off with a procession of local brigades marching from Dower Park to the Kangaroo Flat's Helm Street base to salute volunteers past and present.
From there, visitors will be able to go on station tours - including the newly opened memorabilia room, enjoy a free sausage sizzle and jumping castle, see historic vintage fire trucks and emergency services displays, and much more.
Or if you want to see some art made in front of your eyes, the Living Arts Space is showcasing the weavers of Bendigo - with a massive tapestry that artists' weave into live from the atriums on the Pall Mall.
The live weaving project is a "real time" exploration of the artists exhibited in CLOAK, according to visitor services center manager Felicity Martin, showing the practice behind the work.
Time is running out to see the wonder of the The Australian Women's Weekly: 90 Years of an Australian icon at the Bendigo Art Gallery.
Closing August 27, this exhibition honours the contributions of some of the trailblazing women who have made the Weekly a magazine for women, by women, from its very beginnings, as well as a submitted gallery of the magazines' infamous birthday cakes.
Looking further ahead, internationally renowned Soweto Gospel Choir is making a visit to Bendigo on October 17, performing its new show HOPE.
The show takes audiences on a journey that includes South African freedom songs and protest music from the American songbook, including civil-rights era tracks, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.
There's a lot to see and do, so make the most of our fantastic region.
