Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Ramifications galore in CVFLW penultimate weekend

NS
By Nathan Spicer
August 3 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk coach Molly Metcalf addresses her group. Picture by Adam Bourke
Eaglehawk coach Molly Metcalf addresses her group. Picture by Adam Bourke

It's gotten to that point of the CVFLW home and away season, where a single win or loss can define your whole campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.