Ramifications galore in CVFLW penultimate weekend

It's gotten to that point of the CVFLW home and away season, where a single win or loss can define your whole campaign.
This is the most important weekend of the season so far, with massive ladder consequences for a quartet of clubs.
With Castlemaine, a clear favourite for the 2023 flag, the fight for who is their biggest challenger heats up on Sunday.
At various points this season, it's either been Eaglehawk or Woorinen, and with both sides locked on 28 points, the clash between the pair at Canterbury Park looks set to decide who gets a double chance.
The difference between finishing second or third is massive, with a guaranteed preliminary final berth at least or a nerve-racking elimination final being the contrast.
After two easy kills in the past fortnight against North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye, Hawks coach Molly Metcalf said her side has had this game pencilled in the diary for a while.
"The last fortnight was about getting some confidence back into the girls through kicking some big scores, but we've kept one eye on this game and next week against Bendigo Thunder," she said.
"We're well aware of the ramifications.
"From second through to fifth, it's uncertain what the finals placings will be, so we're pushing hard to secure that second spot because we know how important it is."
The meeting between the sides at Woorinen earlier in the season was the Hawks most disappointing showing of 2023.
They failed to register a major in the 63-point loss.
But the defeat revitalised their season with a 5-1 record since.
Metcalf said the lessons from that day had been hard earnt but necessary.
"Heading up there was different for us, and we didn't know what to expect," she said.
"That result became a realisation for us that we needed to push harder than we were, and we've turned it around from that point.
"They're a very physical side and beat us up around the ball, which made us lose connection between our midfield and forwards.
"We had as many clearances as them but couldn't hit a target, so we've been working on that the past couple of weeks in preparation for this game, and we've now got so many avenues to goal that I think will challenge them."
The Hawks are peaking at the right time, with their best side finally coming together over the previous couple of weeks, but they'll still head in as slight underdogs in this one.
Elsewhere in the CVFLW's penultimate round Golden Square have the unenviable task of defending their place in the top four at Camp Reserve.
The Magpies are humming and already have one hand on the cup.
The Bulldogs will likely have to cut their losses here and hope results go their way next week.
Bendigo Thunder should usurp the Bulldogs into fourth when it takes on North Bendigo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.