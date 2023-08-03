ATHLETICS Bendigo Region will be aiming to increase its lead in four divisions when the Athletics Victoria cross-country series is run at Ballarat's Lake Wendouree on Sunday.
Reigning champions in men's premier division, Bendigo leads the race on 57 points from Glenhuntly and Western, both on 49; Box Hill, 48; and Geelong, 38.
This Sunday's action will be the 15km distance in which Bendigo's team, also known as the Bats, will be aiming to fly once again.
Seventh in the marathon at last year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Bendigo star Andy Buchanan leads the race for the XCR men's open champion athlete award on 29 points.
In pursuit are Knox's Lachlan Herd, 24; and Western's Liam Cashin, 21.
Top six in the open county athlete award are all Bendigo team-mates in Matt Buckell, 26; Nathan Stoate, 23; Andy Buchanan, 22; Archie Reid and Paddy Stow, 17; and Brady Threlfall, 15.
Unbeaten in every round, Bendigo leads the women's division three premiership on 87 points as Glenhuntly, 68, and Waverley, 68, are next best.
Key runners for Bendigo are Virginia McCormick, equal seventh in the women's open championship on 13 points, and Tullie Rowe, 15th on five points.
The country award is led by Ballarat's Eliza Lepair, 27, from McCormick, 20.
Alice Wilkinson from Bendigo is fourth on 15 points.
In the duel for other premierships, Bendigo leads men's division three on 91, from Western, 80; Box Hill and Traralgon, 72.
A closely-fought division six men's race is led by Bendigo, 88, from South Melbourne, 85, and Yarra Ranges, 84.
The Bats will also be represented in division seven men, division four and five women, 40-plus and 50-plus men and women, and 60-plus men at Lake Wendouree.
In the juniors, Bendigo leads the under-20 men's premiership and is third in under-20 women.
Tullie Rowe has scored 30 points to be leading the under-20 women's championship by a point.
Other top performers in the Bats' junior divisions include Harrison Boyd and Jayden Padgham, under-20; Logan Tickell, under-18; and Chelsea Tickell, under-16.
A tally of 31 points has Tyler Fynch from the Bats leading the under-14 boys' championship.
First events at Lake Wendouree on Sunday will be the 6km road race at 9.30am, and 15km from 10.15am.
Other XCR rounds are St Anne's Winery in Myrniong on August 19; and Burnley half marathon on September 3.
The series finale on September 16 will be The Tan relays in Melbourne.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.