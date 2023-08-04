Organisers are looking for events to stage during the Seniors Festival this year. Picture supplied.

Five years, $4.9m later, sports hub arrives​

The $4.9 million upgrade of the Carisbrook Recreation Reserve will be officially opened at a ceremony on Saturday, August 5.

State Member for Ripon Martha Haylett MP and Central Goldfields Shire mayor Grace La Vella will officiate and the Carisbrook community is invited to attend.



The project has taken five years to complete and has delivered dedicated female change rooms and a community hub for the growing population of Carisbrook and the surrounding district.

The project also included the delivery of a new bowls pavilion with publicly accessible toilets and a newly constructed competition-grade netball court.



The official ceremony begins at noon.

