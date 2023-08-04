The $4.9 million upgrade of the Carisbrook Recreation Reserve will be officially opened at a ceremony on Saturday, August 5.
State Member for Ripon Martha Haylett MP and Central Goldfields Shire mayor Grace La Vella will officiate and the Carisbrook community is invited to attend.
The project has taken five years to complete and has delivered dedicated female change rooms and a community hub for the growing population of Carisbrook and the surrounding district.
The project also included the delivery of a new bowls pavilion with publicly accessible toilets and a newly constructed competition-grade netball court.
The official ceremony begins at noon.
Irrigators are being urged to prepare for the start of the irrigation season on August 15.
Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) has used the irrigation off-season to refurbish more than 30km of channel, treat more than 200km of channel for weeds, and repair and replace various assets across the delivery system.
Channels are now gradually being refilled so water can start being delivered to customers when the season begins.
GMW customers can place orders for water from Thursday, August 10. Throughout the irrigation season, orders can be placed up to 10 days in advance.
Water orders are placed through the WaterLINE system, which available online or by phoning GMW's water systems operators to place an order.
To access WaterLINE, go to www.gmwater.com.au/waterline or phone 1300 469 469.
The City of Greater Bendigo has begun sending out 61,000 rates notices to property owners either by post or via email this week.
Director Corporate Performance Jessica Howard said the revenue from rates help to fund 69 important services to the community and maintain and upgrade infrastructure such as community facilities, footpaths, and roads.
The rates notice includes the rates plus additional charges for operating waste services and the Fire Services Levy, which the City collects on behalf of the Victorian Government.
"Our Financial Hardship Guidelines allow for flexible payment arrangements, so please contact our Customer Service staff for assistance," Ms Howard said.
If you are paying in person, the City's Customer Service Centres at Bendigo and Heathcote only accept cheques and EFTPOS. Please note the Customer Service Centre at Galkangu - Bendigo GovHub is open 8.30am to 4.30pm.
The call centre is open until 5pm on 1300 002 642 or you can email: ratesenquiries@bendigo.vic.gov.au
For details on the Financial Hardship Guidelines, please visit bendigo.vic.gov.au/Payments/Rates-and-your-Property
A call has gone out to local groups and organisations interested in holding a free or low-cost event or activity as part of this years' Greater Bendigo Seniors Festival.
The festival is set to take place from October 1-8 and City of Greater Bendigo community partnership manager Andie West said it was a great showcase for groups and provide entertainment and activities for older adults.
This year's festival will celebrate with the theme Learn Love Live and a highlight will be the Seniors Concert which will take place on Friday, October 6, at The Capital View Street.
"Events and activities registered by Wednesday, August 19, 2023 will be listed and promoted in the printed and online festival program," Ms West said.
Any group or organisation wanting their event or activity listed in the program must complete a Seniors Festival Event listing form online at www.bendigo.vic.gov.au//positiveageing or phone 1300 002 642 to speak to a Positive Ageing Officer by Wednesday, August 19.
