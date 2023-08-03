Bendigo Baptist Church (BBC) will mark 170 years of continuous service and ministry in the Bendigo region with a special thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 13.
To be held at Ulumbarra Theatre, the service will honour many who have helped establish the church's ministry since its humble beginnings in 1853.
Since its first official meeting in White Hills in 1853, BBC has relocated a a number of times before settling on its current location in Junortoun in 2002. it also has a sister campus in Eaglehawk established in 2014.
Throughout, the mission of the church remains unchanged, namely to see the gospel of Jesus Christ be a positive influence upon the lives of individuals and the wider community.
More news:
Among the church's numerous community engagement enterprises are MadCow (Make a Difference, Change Our World), a ministry seeking to help re-establish refugees into the workforce while simultaneously supporting the needs of Bendigo's most socially and economically vulnerable.
Additionally, Nexus - Bendigo Youth Theatre has provided young talent the opportunity to showcase their individual skills while being personally mentored through their programs.
The thanksgiving service at Ulumbarra Theatre will take place from 2pm to 3.30pm on Sunday, August 13.
The 170-year anniversary service will feature worship, uplifting testimonies, the commissioning of a new church plant and a message of hope.
Following the thanksgiving service, a free community dinner will be held at the Junortoun Campus, 757 McIvor Highway.
Dinner is provided at no cost, however an rsvp is kindly requested for catering.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.