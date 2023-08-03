Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Baptist Church marks 170 years with thanksgiving service

Updated August 3 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 2:00pm
Bendigo Baptist Church is celebrating 170 years of continued service. Picture by Noni Hyett
Bendigo Baptist Church (BBC) will mark 170 years of continuous service and ministry in the Bendigo region with a special thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 13.

