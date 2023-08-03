Essendon and Richmond Football Clubs are coming to town to resume a storied rivalry.
But you won't be seeing Zach Merrett's elite kicking skills or Jack Riewoldt's high-flying marks.
Instead, an arguably even more physical game will be played between the two clubs' Victorian Wheelchair Football League teams.
Last year's Grand Finalists are littered with current and former Bendigo locals making the first-ever VWFL match at Red Energy Arena a special occasion for numerous players.
The main attraction is Essendon star and Bendigo-based Caleb Logan, who nailed 100 goals last season.
Teammate Hayden Farley and Richmond's Chris Henderson are also from Bendigo, and Logan said the trio are champing at the bit to play in their hometown.
"There's a lot of pressure on me to perform in front of my home crowd, so it probably is one of the biggest games of my career," Logan said.
"But I'm very excited as it's been two or three years in the making due to COVID putting a hold on it.
"I've been in contact with Chris (Henderson), who is a superstar I've played with at Nationals, and he can't wait for it either.
"We'll be going to Marist College, Victory Christian College and St Francis on the Thursday and Friday leading up to the game to promote the event, and we've also got a fun day on Saturday when everyone can jump in and have a go."
With the glut of local talent, Logan hopes to pack out the stands of the Arena and ensure the match becomes a yearly occurrence.
"We're hoping for a record crowd of about 1,000, and that's the capacity," he said.
"I hope to make it an annual game, depending on its success."
Logan said spectators can expect some rough and tumble.
"It's not for the faint-hearted," he said.
"There's a lot of falls on contact, and a few players can get lippy, so it's an enjoyable game to spectate.
"Last time we played, we clipped them by eight, and we're currently third while they're fourth, so it should be a good one."
Logan sits on 41 goals for the season.
The game will be held from 2.00pm at Red Energy Arena on August 20.
