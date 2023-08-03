Bendigo Advertiser
County Court Chief Judge Peter Kidd talks 'lenient' sentencing

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 3 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 11:30am
Judges do not "sentence on a whim" Victoria's County Court Chief Judge Peter Kidd has said - tackling criticism of lenient outcomes head on.

