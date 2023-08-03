This week in 2005, the people of Bendigo were in a frenzy with petrol prices reaching $1.19 per litre. The poor souls.
Ah, it was a much simpler time.
Some Lake Weerona students must have heard the people of Bendigo shout - using that week to work on an electric vehicle as a school project. Talk about futuristic. Take that, Mr Musk.
Apart from that, La Trobe University students were striking, treehouses were being ripped down by contractors, blue eye shadow was in vogue for rock eisteddfod (but then again, whats changed?), a fire ripped through a home in Lockwood, and Bendigo delegates were taking their fight against foreign food exports to Canberra.
