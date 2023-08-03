Bendigo Advertiser
Throwback Thursday: take a look at photos from this week in 2005

Updated August 3 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 12:38pm
This week in 2005, the people of Bendigo were in a frenzy with petrol prices reaching $1.19 per litre. The poor souls.

