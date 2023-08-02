Panthers gear up for 50th anniversary celebration weekend

THE Marong Football Netball Club will commemorate its 50th anniversary with a Golden Jubilee celebration this Saturday.
Adding to the excitement of a big weekend for the Panthers is star forward Brandyn Grenfell is on the verge of kicking a century of goals for the second-straight season for the club.
The 50-year celebration of the Panthers will coincide with the club's home game against Bridgewater and will also feature four reunions, with a pair of flags from both 1983 and 1993 - the 1983 under-16 and reserves premierships and the 1993 reserves and C grade triumphs.
The Panthers' senior players will wind the clock back and wear a replica navy blue jumper from the 1973 season.
Prior to joining the Loddon Valley Football Netball League in 1983 the Panthers had been part of the Golden City Football League.
Marong won its first senior premiership in 1989 when the Panthers belted Mitiamo by 80 points, before a 33-year wait to capture their second flag last season.
The Panthers broke their drought last year in dominant fashion, thrashing Bridgewater by 94 points in a grand final blowout.
That premiership victory was the 14th win of what's now country Victoria's longest current winning streak of 28 on the trot - the past eight of which have been by more than 100 points.
The Golden Jubilee celebration comes at a time when the Panthers are setting the benchmark on the football field in the LVFNL, on top of the ladder in both the seniors (14-0) and reserves (14-0), as well as the AFL Central Victoria under-18 competition (11-0).
The Panthers are also among the leading contenders in the A grade netball, sitting in third position as they hunt their first premiership since 1992.
Gun forward Grenfell will start Saturday's game against Bridgewater on 99 goals for the season, with his impending century adding another layer to a big weekend for the Panthers.
The cornerstone event of the Panthers' celebrations will be their Golden Jubilee function at the Marong community hall from 6.30pm Saturday night, with guest speakers, a Team of 50 years named and a 1973 jumper auction.
