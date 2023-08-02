Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Panthers gear up for 50th anniversary celebration weekend

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 3 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marong's Ryley Taylor, Lachlan Lee, Nathan Devanny and David Johnstone with the club's heritage jumper to be worn by the seniors on Saturday. Picture by Marong FNC
Marong's Ryley Taylor, Lachlan Lee, Nathan Devanny and David Johnstone with the club's heritage jumper to be worn by the seniors on Saturday. Picture by Marong FNC

READ MORE: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL: top 20 player rankings

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.