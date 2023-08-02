IT'S been a challenging season for Maryborough's netballers, but their third win of the season last weekend was a terrific reward for persistence, perseverance and determination.
And, hopefully, a pointer to a bright future at Princes Park.
The young Magpies were forced to dig deep against Golden Square - a team that has shown plenty of resolve of its own this season to keep battling away under duress - but they pulled away to win by nine goals, after the margin was only two at half time.
A brilliant defensive effort in a 13-6 third quarter proved match-winning for the Magpies.
It was led by one of their most promising youngsters.
A member of the BFNL's 17-and-under squad this season, Ella Patten was pivotal to the win with an outstanding performance in goal defence after coming on to the court at half time.
They further benefitted from full-four-quarter contributions from young wing attack Tali Chadwick and athletic and reliable goal shooter Keely Hare.
The Magpies have been forced to rely heavily on youth this season after being cruelled by injuries.
They have lost three players throughout the year to season-ending injuries, and three others due to pregnancies, including playing coach Jordan Macilwain.
But the undoubted positive for the Magpies has been the enthusiasm and the experience gained by their emerging talent, including wing attack Chadwick, defender Finley Wagstaff and 17-and-unders Abby Nalder, Patten and Millie Cassidy.
"It's been tough, especially without having an A-res team, but we are so blessed with our juniors," Macilwain said.
"Ella Patten came on in that second half (on Saturday) and changed the game immensely with her fresh legs and being tight on her player.
"She really capitalises on her rebounds when she gets them.
"We are an extremely young team. Abby (Nalder) plays up every week in goal attack and steps out onto the court for two games every week, which is unreal.
"She plays 17s in a goal shooter role, so she is moving into a goal attack role in A-grade alongside Keely."
Macilwain praised the hard work and effort club and BFNL legend Alicia Cassidy had put in with the Magpies' 17-and-under team.
"She has developed such a strong team. Obviously Abby will feed up into A-grade more permanently next season and so will Millie (Cassidy)," she said.
"We have seen her up in A-grade a couple of times in the centre and she reads the ball really well.
"She was recognised as a (BFNL) Rising Star nominee , so it's fantastic for her."
The Magpies' 17-and-under team is finals-bound, currently sitting fourth on the ladder behind top-placed Gisborne, Sandhurst and Golden Square.
Having joined eighth-placed Eaglehawk on three wins in A-grade, Macilwain conceded making the jump out of ninth spot on the ladder would be tough for the Magpies, given their tough run home.
They play Sandhurst at Maryborough this Saturday, before clashes against South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye and Gisborne.
Maintaining their positivity will be a definite focus over the final month of the season.
"Sandhurst and Gisborne, in particular, will be tough games, but it's good to see our girls still being positive, continuing to build on what we've been doing and putting into play the things we've been working on at training," Macilwain said.
"That's really rewarding for me as a coach.
"For the girls to get a win (on Saturday) was a good reward for their effort."
