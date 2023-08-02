Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Ashley Bertoni.
Investigators released an image of him on Wednesday in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his whereabouts.
There is a warrant out for the 54-year-old, who is wanted in relation to theft.
He is described as approximately 170cm tall, of thin build with brown hair and brown eyes and could be in or around the Castlemaine area, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
