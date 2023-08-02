Update
The driver of a four wheel drive that collided with a van on the Northern Highway at Toolleen on Wednesday remained in Bendigo hospital on Thursday afternoon.
The woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was in a stable condition, Bendigo Health reported.
The driver of the van, a man believed to be in his 50s, has been transferred away, the health service said. Police told the Advertiser the man was believed to have a broken leg.
The van driver's 17-year-old son, who was a passenger, had been discharged on Wednesday, Bendigo Health said.
7.15pm Wednesday
A two-vehicle collision that closed the Northern Highway at Toolleen on Wednesday afternoon was allegedly caused by a driver turning into a driveway, according to police.
Acting Sergeant Holly Lembke from Heathcote said the driver of a dark green four wheel drive had pulled over to the left hand side of the highway to let other vehicles pass before turning right a driveway.
She allegedly missed seeing a dark coloured van which she pulled out in front of, causing the driver to take evasive action which resulted in the vehicle rolling onto its roof.
By the time police arrived at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 4.05pm, the occupants of both vehicles were out of them, Acting Sergeant Lembke said.
Ambulance Victoria, which attended the scene, took all three to Bendigo hospital.
The driver of the van, a man believed to be in his 50s, had suffered a suspected broken leg while his teenage son, who was a passenger, had only minor injuries.
The driver of the four wheel drive, who was believed to be in her 60s, suffered upper body injuries.
AV later reported the two drivers and passenger were all in a stable condition.
The highway, which had been closed for around three quarters of an hour, was reopened at around 5.45pm.
UPDATED 6.45pm
The Northern Highway has reopened at Toolleen after a two-car collision that resulted in three people being taken to hospital this afternoon.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were called to the crash at about 4.05pm.
A man believed to be in his 50s with lower body injuries and a woman believed to be in her 60s with upper body injuries were taken to Bendigo Health, AV said.
The condition of a third person taken to Bendigo hospital was unknown.
A CFA spokesperson told the Advertiser one CFA unit responded to the incident to wash liquids from the road at around 4:19pm.
Victoria Police were also at the scene.
The incident was deemed under control at 5:02pm and the road had reopened by 5.45pm.
