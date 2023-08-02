Bendigo Advertiser
One patient transferred, one stable after Toolleen crash

By Jenny Denton
Updated August 3 2023 - 2:58pm, first published August 2 2023 - 5:39pm
Ambulance Victoria took three people to Bendigo hospital following the Wednesday afternoon crash.
