JOSH Julius enjoyed many of the finest moments during his horse training career courtesy of the dual Group 2 winner Just Folk.
And while the 34-year-old has opted not to renew his trainer's licence this season, Just Folk looks destined to earn one last honour for Julius in Bendigo.
The now seven-year-old gelding is the overwhelming favourite to repeat as the winner of the Victorian Equine Group Bendigo horse of the year, when the award is presented at the Bendigo Trainers Awards night on Saturday, August 12.
While Just Folk did not win a race during the just completed 2022-23 season, he was hands down Bendigo's best performed and highest-rated galloper.
The son of Magnus and Fast Ruby, who was last month sold to Cranbourne trainer Gavid Bedggood for $199,000, was placed second four times at either Group or Listed level and finished fourth three times in similar calibre races.
His consistent high-level performances netted connections $268,126 in prize money, establishing Just Folk as clearly the highest stakes earner from Bendigo last season.
As he did at last year's awards, Just Folk is at even shorter odds to claim the middle distance horse of the year award.
Not as clear cut will be the three-year-old, sprinter and stayer awards.
A city win in a $150,000 race at Caulfield late in the season catapulted the Shane Fliedner-trained Cute As into favourtism for the three-year-old award.
Cute As remains unbeaten from her two career starts.
Nipping at her heels is the Brent Stanley-trained Sorel Rising, who won a trio of races, headlined by a benchmark 70 city win at Morphettville in mid-March.
The Stanley-trained El Salto is among the top fancies in an ultra-competitive field for the sprinter's award after three wins for the season.
Two of those victories came on the biggest days on the Bendigo racing calendar, cup day in October and Golden Mile day in May, the latter at benchmark 84 level.
Newcomer Jess Gleeson snared dual Adelaide city wins with her speed machine Prairie Fire in April, while the Erin Maher-trained Gargantuan was also a dual-winner, highlighted by a breakthrough city win at Sandown.
Contenders for the stayers' award include the Jarrod Robinson-trained Equine Philosopher, who won three races during the season, the Matthew Enright-trained Wertheimer, who finished second in the Horsham Cup and fourth in the Group 3 Bendigo Cup, and the Stanley-trained Ceardai (two wins).
The two-year-old award is a race in two between Pendante (Rod Symons) and Celui (Stanley).
In categories where the winner is already known, Stanley will be crowned Bendigo's leading trainer after he ended the season with 18 winners, 11 ahead of nearest rivals Fliedner and Robinson, whose seven winners at 16.28 per cent, have earned him the strike rate award.
Two wins and four placings with Starcrippa ensured Shelley Kirkpatrick the leading picnic trainer award, narrowly ahead of Aileen Vanderfeen (two wins, one second, one third).
The Bendigo Trainers Awards night will be held in the Silks Dining Room at the Bendigo Jockey Club and is open to the public.
Tickets are $80, including a two-course meal, drink on arrival and drinks at bar prices.
Two-year-old: Pendante (Rod Symons); Celui (Brent Stanley).
Three-year-old: Sorel Rising (Brent Stanley); Aoife (Brent Stanley); Cute As (Shane Fliedner); Penultimate One (Rod Symons); Allocate (Shane Fliedner).
Sprinter: Just Folk (Josh Julius); Colsridge (Arthur Pace); El Salto (Brent Stanley); Prairie Fire (Jess Gleeson); Serenaur (Brent Stanley); Gargantuan (Erin Maher); Lescot (Jarrod Robinson); Glock (Jess Gleeson); Kaniva (Rod Symons); Our Lone Star (Sean Mott).
Middle distance: Just Folk (Josh Julius); Hi Stranger (Shane Fliedner); Play On Words (Rod Symons); Whozyadeeler (Matthew Enright); Wertheimer (Matthew Enright); Shultzy (Pat Cannon).
Stayer: Equine Philosopher (Jarrod Robinson); Salassi (Matthew Enright); Cerdai (Brent Stanley); Wertheimer (Matthew Enright); Shultzy (Pat Cannon).
Picnic horse: Starcrippa (Shelley Kirkpatrick); Willetts (Aileen Vanderfeen).
