BENDIGO trainer Graham Donaldson hopes a tough maiden win at Donald on Tuesday will be a penny-dropping moment for Timbolton.
The four-year-old gelding has often shown plenty of promise at the trials and on race days, but has been slow to mature.
He was finally able to break through for a win at start number 12.
Ridden by impressive Horsham-based apprentice Ryan Houston, Timbolton had to do plenty of work over the 1200m after exiting from gate 12, sitting four and five wide for much of the trip.
The son of Turffontein and Flying Choice hit the front out wide at the 500m and showed plenty of resilience to grind out a one-length win, despite being well-challenged at the top of the straight.
Donaldson, who co-owns the gelding with his daughter Emma Pontelandolfo, said he was optimistic Tuesday could be the day for Timbolton following a trio of placings from his last five starts and a recent jump-out win at Bendigo..
"If we had drawn a better gate, I would have been really confident, but we drew 12 and it's a big task out there," he said.
"But we got there anyway, which was great.
"Young Ryan (Houston) did a great job. (Race caller) Ric McIntosh has been on my case for a while about using him and that was the first opportunity I got to do it.
"He's only been riding for just under a year (having his first race ride in November last year), but he's a real good kid.
"I think he's earned himself another gig."
After a sometimes frustrating 12 or so months with Timbolton, Donaldson hopes the win is a sign his patience is finally paying off.
"He's had some bad luck and mentally he hasn't put it all together yet," he said.
"He ran second at Werribee in a $37,500 race (in July) .... Donald was probably one of the weaker races he's been in.
"But it doesn't matter now - we've got the win.
"He hasn't been disappointing - he's always been thereabouts.
"Now that he has broken through, I think he'll be okay."
Donaldson, who has four horses currently in work, hopes Timbolton's success can kickstart a good week for the stable.
He will have two runners at Seymour on Friday, Just Wishing and Ellmaknifico, while the mare Firm As A Rock will face the starter at Warracknabeal on Saturday.
Firm As A Rock will be aiming to go one better than his second at the same venue two weeks earlier.
Donaldson rated the eight-year-old Just Wishing as likely his best chance of the three, but said he would not be surprised to see good improvement from the six-year-old Ellmaknifico following his last start fifth at Warracknabeal.
"The horse who finished behind him in sixth (the Nathan Hobson-trained King And King) came out and won at Echuca the other day," he said.
"Had we had a better run, we would have finished a lot better.
"But they're all in with a chance."
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Houston, who notched up his 39th career win praised a tough performance from Timbolton.
"He stuck on really well. It was a bit tricky from the barrier," he said.
"I didn't want to restrain him too much, so I just popped out and let him float into it. By the bend, I thought we might have gone too early and he lost a bit of that energy.
"I could always hear the presence of the other horses behind me. But he stuck on and did really well."
