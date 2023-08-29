Bendigo Advertiser
Slow-maturing Timbolton finally breaks through for maiden win at Donald

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 30 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:15am
Apprentice Ryan Houston rides the Graham Donaldson-trained Timbolton to victory at Donald on Tuesday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
Apprentice Ryan Houston rides the Graham Donaldson-trained Timbolton to victory at Donald on Tuesday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos

BENDIGO trainer Graham Donaldson hopes a tough maiden win at Donald on Tuesday will be a penny-dropping moment for Timbolton.

