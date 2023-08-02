"There's a lot of research out there, which indicates that when (the public is) completely informed about what we're required to do - the principles, the facts of the case, the circumstances of the offending, the circumstances of the offender, and the impact upon the victim - there's a lot of research that says when people are informed about all those methods, that they very largely agree with the sentences that we impose, the sentencing standards that the courts set," he said.

