BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL - This week's top 20 player rankings

THIS week's Bendigo Addy player rankings for the Bendigo, Heathcote District, Loddon Valley and North Central leagues.
How players earn their points:
The Addy's player rankings use a system based on the weekly six best players submitted by clubs, with a weighting given towards contributions made to a winning team (similar to the starting point for umpires in casting votes post-match) that produce a ranking total.
The points system:
Winning team - 1st best (16.0 points); 2nd best (13.5); 3rd best (11.0); 4th best (8.5); 5th best (6.0); 6th best (3.5).
Losing team - 1st best (7.0); 2nd best (6.0); 3rd best (5.0); 4th best (4.0); 5th best (3.0); 6th best (2.0).
Drawn game (both teams) - 1st best (10.0); 2nd best (8.5); 3rd best (7.0); 4th best (5.5); 5th best (4.0); 6th best (2.5).
In short, the rankings aim to reflect performing consistently and playing key roles in helping teams to win games.
