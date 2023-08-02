The risk of colliding with a bat has forced the landing of at least one Air Ambulance with a patient on board to be aborted at Bendigo Health.
Ambulance Victoria, which is responsible for the operation of the aircraft, confirmed one recent incident where a carrier was unable to land safely at the hospital helipad due to the risk of a collision with a flying-fox.
Nationals MP Gaelle Broad said she had been told of eight Air Ambulances having to divert due to risk of bat strike in the last two weeks.
Ms Broad raised the Rosalind Park population parliament this week, and said the diversions to Bendigo Airport had decreased timely patient care.
"I'm told it is adding up to 45 minutes to the patient's treatment, and precious time for those experiencing cardiac stress."
Previously, the Bendigo Advertiser reported increased bat populations in the city's Rosalind Park, located less than a kilometre from the hospital, with one resident saying the numbers were "out of hand".
During the confirmed air ambulance incident the aircraft landed at Bendigo Airport with the patient transported to hospital by road, which is standard procedure if they can't land, according to Ambulance Victoria.
"Ambulance Victoria has contingencies in place for all helipads when they are unavailable or when pilots cannot land due to safety reasons," Rupert Freeman, Acting Manager Air Operations, Air Ambulance Victoria, said.
"In such instances, helicopters land at the nearest suitable landing site."
As reported in the Advertiser, the flying-fox population in Rosalind Park had been identified as nationally significant to the species, and they are protected against being disturbed without permission or a permit.
In May 2023, a City of Greater Bendigo spokesperson said council did not have the authority to remove or move the bats.
Ms Broad deemed the ambulance diversions unacceptable and urged Minister for the Environment to do something about the roost.
"This is a state government responsibility. The minister needs to get involved because the bats are delaying air ambulances and putting lives at risk," Ms Broad said.
Ms Broad had previously raised concerns about the bat colony in Parliament in May.
The grey-headed flying-fox is listed as "vulnerable to extinction" and protected under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.
City of Greater Bendigo was contacted for comment.
Bendigo Health declined to comment.
