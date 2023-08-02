Bendigo Advertiser
Air Ambulance aborts landing at Bendigo hospital due to bat risk

By Gabriel Rule
Updated August 3 2023 - 9:03am, first published August 2 2023 - 3:16pm
Bats in Rosalind Park, Bendigo in May 2023. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The risk of colliding with a bat has forced the landing of at least one Air Ambulance with a patient on board to be aborted at Bendigo Health.

