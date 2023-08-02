The impact on Bendigo business, tourism and events will be looked at as part of a inquiry into the collapse of plans to stage the Commonwealth Games in the city
The Andrews government tried to head off a state parliamentary inquiry on July 2 after the opposition pressed for a nine-member panel to examine potential failures.
In a narrow vote that was won by 21 to 19, a greenlight was given to looking at the "governance, probity and procurement processes" around Victoria's cancelled bid to hold the 2026 Games in Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Gippsland and Shepparton.
The inquiry is set to look at the impact of terminating the contract on Victoria's business community, tourism and major events, and examine the advice to the government.
It would have the latitude to examine the government's influence on the public service, Games timelines, progress and budgets, and "the impact on community, social, amateur, and professional sport in Victoria.
The opposition wants three of its members to sit on the select committee, three from the government and three from the ranks of other members.
Bendigo was set to host netball, squash, table tennis, basketball and indoor cycling across at least three venues for the two-week Commonwealth Games.
However, the city was in line for a host of infrastructure and economic benefits that went beyond sport.
The government has promised permanent sporting facilities will go ahead, along with modified public housing that might otherwise have been in a Bendigo athletes' village.
During the debate in state parliament on July 2 the government sought to amend the Opposition motion that Victoria's auditor general examine the cancellation, rather than a select committee.
Former minister for games legacy, Harriet Shing, said it was unfortunate the change had come about at the last minute but the auditor-general was the most appropriate person to review what happened.
The auditor general has already written to the opposition confirming it is considering investigating the cancellation after an earlier referral.
The new inquiry comes as the federal opposition continues to press former Games ministers such as Bendigo's Jacinta Allan to appear at an inquiry into Australia's preparedness to host big sporting events.
The opposition wants three of its members to sit on the select committee, three from the government and three from among remaining members.
More to come.
- With Australian Associated Press
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.