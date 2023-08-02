KANGAROO Flat's Annie Spear has ridden the rollercoaster of emotions and experiences over the past two BFNL netball seasons while sidelined with injury.
But the young goal shooter was absolutely stoked to be back in the Roos' A-grade starting line-up for the first time since 2021 in last weekend's convincing win over potential finals rival Castlemaine at Dower Park.
It has been a long road back for Spear, who missed the entire 2022 season and the first half of this season, with the ankle injury she sustained in a pre-season match last year.
Resigned to being idle as her teammates pushed for and eventually secured a second straight grand final appearance last season against Sandhurst, Spear admitted to being 'pretty frustrated'.
But that only strengthened her resolve to bounce back as strongly as possible and to make up for lost time when the opportunity arrived.
"I kept myself connected with the girls - I was at every training and was at every game, so I tried to stay around everyone as much as I could," she said.
"But it was really hard.
"I had to do a lot of rehab and had to work hard to get back here. But as much as I was around everyone, nothing beats actually playing.
"(Rehab) was pretty smooth sailing. The surgery (in December) went well and I had a good physio to work with."
After months of hard work, Spear finally made her return in Kangaroo Flat's A-reserve clash against South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval on July 8.
She followed up by coming off the bench to play a half in each of the Roos' next two A-grade games, a 51-goal win over Maryborough and a seven-goal loss to Gisborne in a low-scoring affair at Gardiner Reserve.
Her re-emergence could not be more timely, after the Roos lost Lou Dupuy, who took over Spear's role at goal shooter last season, to a season-ending ACL injury in the June 10 game against Kyneton.
Seemingly cursed at the shooting position, former White Hills, Eaglehawk and South Bendigo goaler Ash Gilmore, who was recruited to help fill the breach, went down with an ankle injury during training in the lead up to last weekend's game against the Magpies, paving the way for Spear to assume a role in the starting seven.
The 23-year-old started the game at goal attack before switching to her more traditional goal shooting role in the third quarter as the Roos downed the Magpies by 23 goals.
Despite a little soreness post-match, Spear could not be happier with her progress over the last month.
"It pulls up a bit sore, but that's to be expected," she said.
"I played a half two weeks in a row, but that was my first start (on Saturday).
"It was great to get out there with the girls and building those connections again.
"I was pretty nervous, knowing it was the first start in a long time, but it was a matter of working hard and getting the job done.
"It was a tough hit out. I thought we had a really great start and fortunately we were able to just keep building on it."
Equally thrilled with the headway Spear has made in recent weeks, Roos coach Jayden Cowling described her return to A-grade as 'seamless'.
"It was a really good game from her (on Saturday). She was pretty nervous, as you would be having not started in A-grade in a while," he said.
"It was a bit different having her out in goal attack to start off with, rather than goal shooter, but that allowed her to play herself into the game and not have to think about things too much.
"Her accuracy was really high and her and Abbey Ryan combined really well."
READ MORE:
Fully back-on-board, Spear is confident the Roos, who moved back into third place on the ladder at Castlemaine's expense following their win, have the playing group and motivation to go one better than their runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2019, the last two seasons when a grand final was played.
"With this group, we can 100 per cent go the whole way," she said.
"We just need to come out and play hard every week and give it our all.
"But there are some tough teams to get over. It was a close one against Gisborne (in round 13) and we know how good Sandhurst is, but I think we can do it.
"We just need to work hard."
It was great to get out there with the girls and building those connections again- Annie Spear
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.