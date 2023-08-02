Young guns selected from Cricket Victoria emerging player squads

THREE bowlers from the Bendigo District Cricket Association have been selected in underage Cricket Victoria emerging players squads for the 2023-24 season.
The squads include leg-spinners Henry Edwards from Bendigo United and Kyen Burrill-Grinton from Huntly North.
Burrill-Grinton has been picked in the Victoria Country under-17 male squad and Edwards in the under-19 male squad.
Also named alongside Edwards in the under-19 Victoria Country male squad is Strathdale-Maristians' paceman Jack Pysing.
"Cricket Victoria is committed to providing a pathway into our high performance programs regardless of your postcode," Cricket Victoria country talent development specialist Shane Koop said on Wednesday.
"The Northern Rivers region continues to provide talented and aspiring young cricketers for Victorian cricket, which is a great reflection on the clubs and associations the players are involved in.
"The emerging players program aims to identify and prepare players for the next levels of elite cricket.
"Cricket Victoria High Performance coaching staff drive these programs with the aim of improving the players technically, tactically, physically and mentally."
The BDCA is also well represented in Cricket Victoria's female and male emerging performance squads.
The female squad includes all-rounder Cailin Green, who started her cricket career with Bendigo and is now playing with Carlton in the Victorian Premier Cricket Women's competition.
And the male squad features gun batsmen James Seymour, who started his career at Bendigo, and Damon Egan, a former junior at Sandhurst.
Seymour is playing with Essendon and Egan with Prahran in Victorian Premier Cricket, with Seymour last season earning selection in the Premier Cricket Team of the Year.
"Premier Cricket is a key focus of our player pathway and it's fantastic to be able to reward some of the best performers with additional opportunities to connect with our high performance coaches," Cricket Victoria head of male cricket David Hussey said.
"This opportunity allows the group to prepare as well as possible for the upcoming season with their cricket as well providing access to CV's sport science and sports medicine staff as well as our facilities.
"It was great to see how this program set up the squad last season leading into the Premier Cricket season and we were able to welcome Tom Rogers and Tom O'Donnell onto the senior contracted list for the upcoming summer."
