Trot Around Tuesdays series continues at athletics track

A GROUP of 29 athletes contested the latest round of Trot Around Tuesdays at the Bendigo Athletics Complex in Flora Hill.
It was the first of three rounds to be run in August at the Retreat Road venue.
Harry Ukich won the 3000m in a time of 10.56 minutes as Greg Hilson was runner-up in 11.00 and Aaron Anderson clocked 12.17 to be third.
First female was Anne McIntosh in 12.54 ahead of Nadene Macdonald and Kristy Kum Too.
Barb Bryant was the sole 3000m walker in a time of 18.52 minutes.
Beau Blythman raced around the 1000m in 3.27 minutes as Bradie Sheldon and Tim Sullivan were next best.
Millie McIntosh was first female in 3.49 minutes from Alice McIntosh and Erin Bradshaw.
Fastest walkers were Archie Injamanon and Sheridan Commons.
Next Trot will be on August 15.
Results from Tuesday's racing at the Retreat Road track:
3000 metres:
Harry Ukich 10.56, Greg Hilson 11.00, Aaron Anderson 12.17, Anne McIntosh 12.54, Larry Abel 13.00, Keelan McInerney 13.28, Terry Crome 13.39, Richard Marchingo 13.56, Nadene Macdonald 15.11, Kristy Kum Too 15.15, Leah Cripps 15.56, Barb Bryant 18.52.
1000 metres:
Beau Blythman 3.27, Bradie Sheldon 3.38, Millie McIntosh 3.49, Tim Sullivan 3.53, Alice McIntosh 4.05, Erin Bradshaw 4.08, Rebecca Soulsby 4.36, Steph Pompei 4.41, Julie Verga 4.52, Poppy Wainwright 5.44, Tully Cripps 5.45, Fletcher McCallum 5.57, Drake Barkla 6.00, Archie Injamanon 7.00, Sheridan Commons 7.08, Annette Curtis 7.52, Norm West 8.35.
