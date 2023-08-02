Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Pearse wins silver medal at Para Swimming World Championships

Updated August 2 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Col Pearse competes in the men's 200m individual medley (SM10) final at Manchester. Picture by Getty Images
Col Pearse competes in the men's 200m individual medley (SM10) final at Manchester. Picture by Getty Images

READ MORE: Inspiring youngster turns adversity into sporting success

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.