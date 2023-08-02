Pearse wins silver medal at Para Swimming World Championships

BAMAWM Extension's Col Pearse has won a silver medal at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.
Pearse claimed silver in the final of the men's 200m individual medley (SM10) on Wednesday morning (Victorian time).
The 20-year-old finished second behind Italy's Stefano Raimondi.
Pearse was among two Australians to win a medal in the final, with Alex Saffy taking out bronze.
Pearse qualifed for the final after earlier winning the first heat in a time of 2.19.17, before unleashing a personal best time in the final of 2.13.68.
Pearse is also competing in the men's 100m butterfly (S10), where he is the defending Commonwealth Games champion, and men's 100m backstroke (S10) events in Manchester.
Pearse won gold in the men's 100m butterfly (S10) at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
He is also a Paralympic bronze medallist in the men's 100m (S10) butterfly from Tokyo in 2021.
Pearce's silver was among five medals won by Australia on day two of the championships, which followed five medals on day one.
Pearse had his right foot amputated from below the ankle when he was two following an accident with a lawnmower.
This is the 11th edition of Para Swimming World Championships, which continue until this Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.