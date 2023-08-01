A 33-year-old Kangaroo Flat father has been missing since late July and his family has raised the alarm to ask the community for assistance.
His family has said they are "missing him dearly".
"He's an awesome dad to his babies, couldn't ask for a better father to father my kids," the statement read.
Hayden Searle is missing from Kangaroo Flat in Bendigo and was last seen at 9am on Friday morning, July 28.
Mr Searle has a medical condition, and his family are extremely worried for his safety. He has not taken his phone.
There was a possible sighting of the man in Mitchell St, Bendigo, at 1pm on July 31.
Anyone who has seen Mr Searle is urged to contact Bendigo Police on (03) 5448 1300 or 131 444.
