Landmark 50-year accident repair building could be demolished

A business wants to breathe new life into a prominent slice of Long Gully.
It wants to demolish the vacant BTB Accident Repair Centre and build a warehouse on the corner of Wood Street and Havilah Road.
The City of Greater Bendigo is considering whether to allow Stax Self Storage to build a 502-unit self storage warehouse on the site.
Its presence would mark a new era for a site that headquartered BTB Accident Repairs for 52 years until its 2021 closure.
The Portland-based Stax company already has locations in its hometown as well as Churchill and Yarraville.
It is planning expansions into Korumburra and Morwell, along with Bendigo, according to its website.
Stax wants a larger Wood Street warehouse than the building currently on site.
The new building would be "equal to a modern warehouse" with the roof "being a typical height of 6.5 metres above ground floor," project backers have told Bendigo's council.
That would allow for two storeys of self storage lots, they said.
"The land [would be] used for storage of goods and materials ... for tradesmen, personal use, office use and household use," project backers said.
Customers would not be allowed to store dangerous goods.
The business would need security lighting around the warehouse's perimeter. Exact plans were still to be locked in and would need to be signed off by council, according to the project's backers.
Developers are planning fencing and building designs to minimise noise and site impacts on residents in the area.
The facility would be open during office hours for new customers to register. Existing customers would get access seven days a week from 6am to 10pm, project backers told the council.
Their traffic consultants believed 11 on-site parking spaces and 14 on the street would be suitable.
BTB closed in 2021 after a five decade run.
The owners left of their own choosing.
"It's a good healthy business but we don't get time to stop. We are 51 years old and our last holiday was 10 years ago, for two weeks," co-owner Nikki said before BTB closed.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.