NORTH Central netball selectors have unveiled the make-up of teams to represent the region at this year's Netball Victoria State Titles.
The region will enter teams in the 17-and-under and 15-and-under divisions of the tournament, to be hosted at the State Netball Centre on October 7-8.
To be coached by Sandhurst's four-time A-grade premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist, the 17-and-under team is dominated by BFNL players.
Eleven of the 12 members currently play in the Bendigo league, with seven of them having represented the BFNL at this year's Association Championships.
The include Castlemaine's Megan Wilson, Golden Square's Holly Swatton, Maryborough's Millie Cassidy and Ella Patten, Sandhurst's Reece Gilchrist and Neve Pinnner, and South Bendigo's Eden Clifford.
Makayla Finn, who plays with Deniliquin Rovers, is the lone non-BFNL player in the team.
North Central's 15-and-under squad, to again be coached by Betty McCoomb, comprises 11 players from a cross section of affiliated leagues, with the BFNL, Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association, Castlemaine District, Echuca District and Heathcote District all represented.
Another of this year's BFNL 17-and-under representatives, Sandhurst's Jaida Raco, will play in the 15-and-under team.
North Central will be chasing its first 17-and-under crown since 2015 and has claimed the title three times since 2000.
The region has also been successful at 15-and-under level three times, including 2011, 2009 and 2007.
As has been the case in recent seasons, North Central will again not field a team in the open division.
17-and-under: Millie Cassidy, Eden Clifford, Reese Gilchrist, Claire McGee, Ella Patten, Neve Pinner, Lainey Pollard, Daisy Stringer, Holly Swatton, Megan Wilson, Harriett Whiteacre (BFNL); Makayla Finn (DNA).
Coach: Tamara Gilchrist; team manager: Belinda Pinner.
15-and-under: Lila Kelly, Kaylah Moon, Jada Raico, Larni Taylor (BFNL); Diana Napoleon (BSNA); Alana Fletcher (CDNA); Kate Head, Addison Orr (EDNA); Remee Christian, Remy Cowan, Lillie Taylor (HDFNL).
Coach: Betty McCoomb; assistant coach: Tegan Maddern; team manager: Kellie Taylor.
