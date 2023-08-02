Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Maayga Folasa refused bail pending appeal on carjackings, thefts

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated August 3 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image of Maayga Folasa released by police earlier this year when a warrant was out for his arrest on the charges he appeared in Bendigo Court on.
An image of Maayga Folasa released by police earlier this year when a warrant was out for his arrest on the charges he appeared in Bendigo Court on.

A man who carried out carjackings and stole commercial quantities of outdoor clothing and mobile phones has been jailed for 15 months in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.