Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Firefighters called to Gillies pie factory for squatter's fire

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated August 2 2023 - 10:55am, first published August 1 2023 - 6:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters were called to the Gillies factory at around 5.30pm. Picture by Jenny Denton
Firefighters were called to the Gillies factory at around 5.30pm. Picture by Jenny Denton

Three fire trucks turned out to a fire in the old Gillies pie factory in Garsed Street on Tuesday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.