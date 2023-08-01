Three fire trucks turned out to a fire in the old Gillies pie factory in Garsed Street on Tuesday evening.
Senior station officer Tony Hope said firefighters had received a call about smoke coming from the building at around 5.30pm.
When they arrived they found a homeless person had lit "an illegal fire" in the premises for warmth.
It was something emergency services came across quite often, he said.
Smoke was still lingering in the air 20 minutes later when the fire was declared extinguished and the area safe.
There was no lasting damage, Mr Hope said.
While firefighters took precautions against asbestos in the building, it wasn't particularly dangerous if left undisturbed.
Police, who were also called to the factory, said it wasn't unusual to encounter people in abandoned buildings but it wasn't an issue of particular concern to them.
