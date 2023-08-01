Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo man charged with imitation firearm, knives and drug possession

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 5:30am
A man with an acquired brain injury had his head held against a pillow by police until he said he could not breath, the court has heard. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man who has an acquired brain injury had his head held down on a pillow by police and could not breathe during a search of his property, his lawyer told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

