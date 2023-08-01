A man who had taken "quite dramatic steps" to overhaul his life after a string of thefts has been convicted and placed on a community corrections order for 15 months.
Samuel James Else, 30, pleaded guilty to seven charges in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court including criminal damage, threat to inflict serious injury, theft from a motor vehicle and four counts of theft of items amounting to more than $4000.
Else was also ordered to pay $612.50 to Bunnings Epsom, $119 to Bunnings Nunawadding and $995.50 to K2 Liquorland Bendigo for the offending in 2021 and 2022.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said Else must also complete treatment for drug use and other dependency issues and other mental health treatment.
The court heard Else was also facing a separate County Court matter for which his sentence had been deferred until November.
In that matter, Else has pleaded guilty to two charges of theft, a charge of firearm theft and three charges of possessing a drug of dependence.
Magistrate Huynh said Judge Stewart Bayles had waited for the charges in the Magistrates' Court to progress before Else reappeared in the County Court later this year.
Magistrate Huynh said had Else not pleaded guilty he would have been in jail for three months in combination with the CCO.
READ MORE:
The magistrate said despite the "not insignificant dishonesty offences" and the relevant criminal history, Else had taken "quite dramatic steps at rehabilitation" with significant treatment for his drug issues.
The court heard Else had had a young child and married since the incidents.
"No doubt you want to be a good dad for (the child)," Magistrate Huynh said.
He said if Else reoffended he would be depriving the child of a father, and his wife of support raising her.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.