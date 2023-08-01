Bendigo Advertiser
Samuel Else faces court for Bendigo, Melbourne business thefts

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 4:30am
Samuel Else will not face jail time for a string of thefts in Bendigo and Melbourne. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man who had taken "quite dramatic steps" to overhaul his life after a string of thefts has been convicted and placed on a community corrections order for 15 months.

