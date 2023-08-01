It didn't take Rick Ladson long to realise that Hawthorn had acquired someone very special.
Pre-season training in December, 2004, Lance Franklin made some of his senior Hawthorn team-mates look second-rate.
"Buddy" proceeded to do the same to opposition defenders for the best part of two decades, carving out one of the greatest careers in AFL history.
Franklin announced his retirement on Monday after kicking 1066 goals in 354 games in a stellar career with Hawthorn and Sydney.
He was a two-time premiership player with the Hawks, including 2008 where Ladson was alongside him in the brown and gold.
"I was spoilt to be able to play in the same team as Bud,'' former Bendigo Pioneers and Golden Square star Ladson said.
"From the half-back line, I had a front row seat to watch Bud do his thing.
"I look back now and just go 'wow'. I was really fortunate to play with him.
"I was in awe of what he was able to do - not just in a game, but on the training track as well."
Watching Franklin on the training track as a teenager, Ladson knew straight away that the raw key forward was "special".
"You knew straight away that he was special,'' Ladson said.
"He had an aura about him from the start. He got to work straight away and he blitzed on the track.
"He'd win a lot of the running and worked hard in the gym.
"Once we started watching him in match simulation at training you could see he was going to be unbelievable and he was.
"Athletically, he was a beast. His ability to cover the ground was phenomenal. He was special to watch in everything that he did."
The 2008 AFL grand final win over Geelong and the 2007 elimination final win over Adelaide, where he passed the ball to Franklin to kick the match-winning goal, are two fond memories Ladson has of Buddy.
"I was in the right spot at the right time,'' Ladson said.
"The kick to Bud in 2007... from our training I knew where he was going to lead. I was right behind him when he kicked the goal... it was a big moment for the club.
"As a young team it was such a special day and helped set up what we did the next year.
READ MORE: Rick Ladson's AFL journey
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
"It doesn't matter what level of sport you play, when you win a premiership together you have that bond for the rest of your life.
"I'm very fortunate to be a premiership team-mate of one of the best to play the game."
Franklin was named All-Australian eight times, won the Coleman Medal four times and 13 times won his club goalkicking award.
His 1066 career goals is fourth on the AFL all-time list behind Tony Lockett (1532), Gordon Coventry (1299) and Jason Dunstall (1254).
While Franklin's on-field performances have been well documented, Ladson said Buddy's off-field demeanour is what he holds closest to his heart.
"The thing I love the most about Bud is his loyalty as a mate,'' he said.
"He was a caring team-mate and always had time for your family or your mates.
"He had every right to have an ego bigger than what people think he had, but he was such a level-headed, kind human."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.