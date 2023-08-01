Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Rick Ladson's fond memories of Hawthorn team-mate Lance Franklin

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 1 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It didn't take Rick Ladson long to realise that Hawthorn had acquired someone very special.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.