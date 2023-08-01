Ten staff from Red Energy Arena went to Melbourne for an awards night on the weekend and brought home a sports and entertainment crown.
The arena's operating company, Bendigo Stadium Limited, was announced winner of Community Clubs Victoria's Sports and Entertainment (Regional) Award at the gala event on Saturday, which showcased the 1000-plus licensed clubs across metropolitan and regional Victoria.
The organisers said the award acknowledged the impressive versatility involved in hosting a diverse range of events over 12 months, from the Australian Boomers V Iran basketball game to a Guy Sebastian concert with an audience of 4000, the international Tae Kwon Doe championships and an 850-seat fundraising ball.
Anita Harring, the company's corporate services manager, said the staff were honoured by the recognition.
"We pride ourselves on delivering outstanding events and world-class entertainment," she said.
"Our sporting community is growing, and we have a dedicated team who work hard to deliver outstanding services, sporting competitions and experiences."
CEO Dennis Bice also pronounced himself honoured by the award.
"Thank you to Community Clubs Victoria for the support and recognition," he said.
