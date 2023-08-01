Bendigo Advertiser
Bitter taste: new beer tax hike to hit Bendigo pubs

By Gabriel Rule
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:13pm, first published August 1 2023 - 5:00pm
Josh Hamblin pours a beer at the Golden Vine Hotel ahead of a new $80 per keg beer tax. Picture by Darren Howe
You will soon be paying more at your favourite Bendigo watering as pubs are slugged with higher taxes to pour your precious pint.

