Falcons edged out Bendigo East in one of the best games of the Bendigo Baseball Association division one season on Sunday.
Falcons won 3-1, but the result could have easily gone the other way.
The pitchers - Bendigo East's Nigel Close and Falcons' Darryl Muns - were superb.
East were scoreless through their first four inning, while Falcons didn't score until the bottom of the fourth after East misjudged a fly ball.
East didn't open their account until the seventh inning.
East's Jedd Miller hit a long fly ball which hit the top of the outfield fence and bounced back into play.
Had it gone over for a home run the result could have been different, but Falcons did enough to clinch victory.
Muns struck out five East batters in eight innings, while Close pitched all eight innings for East.
Logan Vanderhagen and Seb Smith had two hits each for Falcons, while Miller was best with the bat for East.
Dodgers 1 outclassed Bendigo East 2 at Ken Wust Oval.
Dodgers put on a hitting display in their 21-0 victory.
Aaron Petri, Rod Baulch and Nick Whatley were best with the bat for Dodgers, while young pitcher Callum Bolton struck out five Bendigo East 2 hitters.
In division two, Dodgers Devils shut out Falcons 12-0.
Devils' pitcher Jesse Hando was outstanding in striking out seven hitters over five innings.
In division three action, a big first inning propelled Scots to a 15-2 win over Dodgers Hornets.
Scots scored six runs in the top of the first on the back of some good hitting from Des Henderson.
Tyler Johnston and Ryan Spokes pitched well for Scots, while Gary Adhore only gave up one run in the one inning he pitched for Hornets.
After a tight start to the game, Dodgers Devils surged clear of Dodgers Tigers.
The Devils scored six runs in the third inning to set up their 11-3 win.
Devils' pitchers Kristen Rogers and Todd Napaver did a great job to restrict the Tigers' hitters.
Falcons White overpowered Malmsbury 17-4.
The family pitching combo of Nathan and Mitch Larson smothered the Malmsbury offence, while the Falcons had plenty of depth with the bat.
Nathan Larson had four hits and Kam Ritchie, Luke Ruiter and James Grainger had three each.
Trent Dempster was best for Rangers with two safe hits.
Bendigo East rallied from an early deficit to defeat Falcons Blue 8-5.
East went behind 3-0 through two inning, but stormed to the front with five runs in the top of the third and that's where they stayed.
Tahlia McDonald impressed in pitching all five innings for East, while Mokishara Thiliksara continued his good form with the bat.
In under-14s, Dodgers Devils outplayed Falcons 16-2, while in the under-12s, Bendigo East Bulls won a high-quality under-12 contest against Dodgers 7-5.
