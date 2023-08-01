Bendigo Advertiser
Pitchers shine in low-scoring Bendigo baseball clash

August 1 2023 - 2:30pm
Bendigo East's Jedd Miller. Picture by Noni Hyett
Bendigo East's Jedd Miller. Picture by Noni Hyett

Falcons edged out Bendigo East in one of the best games of the Bendigo Baseball Association division one season on Sunday.

Local News

