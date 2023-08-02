Do you recognise any of the faces in these wedding photos?
That is the question Bendigo resident Pauline has been trying to answer in the hopes she can re-unite these pictures with their rightful family.
The photos are of various weddings throughout the years, possibly spanning the years from 1920s to the 1970s or early 1980s.
Pauline first came across the wedding photos several years ago, along with a number of other personal photographs and even a postcard.
Now, Pauline believes the time is right to return them to the proper owners.
But after undertaking her own search without any luck, Pauline is appealing to the wider Bendigo community for help in possibly identifying the family and faces in the pictures.
"I would just like to see them given back to the proper family," she said.
During her research, Pauline discovered two of the photos were taken in St Killian's Church in Bendigo meaning that at least some of the family members would be locals to the area.
She was also able to determine another one of the photos, the oldest in the collection from the 1920s, was taken in Ararat.
Pauline said the postcard found among the photos was addressed to a 'nana Reilly' on Norelle Crescent from Adrian and Fiona.
Pauline said any help in tracking down the families or the specific people would be much appreciated as it would allow her to pass on "cherished family memories" to those who need them.
Anyone who may know the people in the photos or can provide any information about them can contact the Bendigo Advertiser at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
