The Bendigo Baseball Association's under-16 representative squad finished fifth overall at the Baseball Victoria Winter Championships.
Bendigo started the tournament superbly by defeating North East 9-8 in a 17-run thriller.
Eventual champions Latrobe Valley showed their strength by defeating Bendigo 14-2 in their round two encounter.
To round out Saturday's play, Bendigo's offence struggled in a 16-0 loss to Diamond Valley.
Bendigo bounced back with two strong performances on Sunday.
In its first match, Bendigo showed great improvement in a 10-3 loss to Latrobe Valley.
Bendigo rounded out its campaign with a 6-2 victory over North East.
The Bendigo team finished third in its division and fifth overall - a credible effort considering the number of under-age players in the squad.
Bendigo struggled with pitching, which was a symptom of the number of younger players, but played good defence.
Malmsbury's Ryan Kinkade was selected as Bendigo's most valuable player.
He played well in a number of positions and was the team's best hitter.
Darnell Marks played very well at first base, while Asher Murphy and Deon Strahan were the pick of Bendigo's pitchers.
Riley Harrington and Hudson Castle caught well and a number of players performed impressively in the outfield.
