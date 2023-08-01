Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo under-16 baseball squad fifth in Winter Championships

August 1 2023 - 1:30pm
Bendigo Baseball Association's under-16 representative squad that competed at the Victoria Winter Championships. Picture contributed
The Bendigo Baseball Association's under-16 representative squad finished fifth overall at the Baseball Victoria Winter Championships.

