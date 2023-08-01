Bendigo Advertiser
Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 14

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 1 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
Eaglehawk defender Charlie Langford was one of the Borough's best players in the win over Strathfieldsaye. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A look at last Saturday's round 14 of the Bendigo Football Netball League, according to the Premier Data statistical information.

