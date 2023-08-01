Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 14

A look at last Saturday's round 14 of the Bendigo Football Netball League, according to the Premier Data statistical information.
The Borough put the Storm to the sword with an eight-goal burst in the first quarter.
An 18-10 clearance domination set the tone in the first term and the Hawks pounded the ball inside 50 19 times to the Storm's 10.
The fact the Storm won the overall inside 50 count (54-48) shows how much ball the visitors had in the final three quarters.
Eaglehawk ruckman Connor Dalgleish continued his great form.
Dalgleish had 24 possessions, 15 clearances and 51 hit outs for a season-high 159 ranking points.
Underrated defender Charlie Langford had a big impact on the game for the Hawks. He had 30 possessions and 12 marks for 129 ranking points.
Daniel Clohesy and Luke Webb were Strathfieldsaye's most impactful players.
Inside midfielder Clohesy had 32 possessions, including 23 contested disposals, 14 clearances and kicked one goal for 186 ranking points.
Webb had 27 kicks and 10 marks for 155 ranking points.
In his first game back from injury, 2022 Michelsen Medal winner Jake Moorhead had 31 possessions for the Storm.
Arguably the best individual performance of the season wasn't enough to get Castlemaine over the line against Kangaroo Flat.
Bailey Henderson's stat line was outstanding - 24 kicks, 15 handballs, 10 marks, eight tackles, 10 clearances, 12 inside 50s and seven goals.
The brilliant performance earned Henderson a league-best 236 ranking points.
While Henderson was outstanding, the Roos were the better team.
The home side had 67 more possessions (375-308), took 50 more marks (125-75) and had 11 more marks inside forward 50 (21-10).
Two of the brightest young talents in the BFNL showed their class for the Roos.
Key defender Ryan O'Keefe had 36 possessions and took eight marks for 174 ranking points.
Inside midfielder Mitch Trewhella collected 38 touches, took 10 marks, had six tackles and six clearances for 160 ranking points.
Key position player Zac Rouse had a league-best eight intercept marks in an impressive game of 26 possessions and 11 marks.
Ethan Roberts (25 possessions and 2.4) and R. J Watson (27 possessions and 2.0) played key roles in the victory.
Aside from Henderson, defender John Watson had 41 possessions for the Pies, including 37 kicks.
Midfielder Cal McConachy was superb with 35 possessions, 20 of which were contested, 10 marks and 10 clearances for a season-best 176 ranking points.
Sandhurst's team defence and pressure was superb again as the Dragons shut down the Bloods' front half.
The Bloods had more of the ball (340-330 possessions), but struggled to find an efficient way forward.
From 340 possessions the Bloods could only manage 38 inside 50s, while Sandhurst generated 57 inside 50s and took 15 marks inside 50 to South's six.
Sam Conforti's decision making and class with ball in hand stood out.
The Sandhurst midfielder had 30 possessions, took seven marks and drove his side inside 50 nine times. The only blemish for Conforti was 0.3 in front of goal.
Sandhurst's Hamish Hoksing and South Bendigo's Mac Cameron had an enthralling battle in the ruck.
Both players had 17 possessions, while Hosking had more hit-outs (50-22) and more clearances (13-3). Cameron took more marks (4-1).
Sandhurst had an even spread of contributors, while the Bloods relied too heavily on too few.
South's designated kicker in defence Braydan Torpey had 39 kicks in his 43-possession haul.
Consistent midfielder Brody Haddow racked up big numbers again - 36 possessions, 15 marks, six clearances and one goal. Nathan Horbury and Oscar White had 29 and 28 possessions respectively.
The Tigers made the most of their opportunities and upstaged Gisborne for the second time this season.
Gisborne had more possessions (336-299) and more inside 50s (71-45), but couldn't kick a winning score.
Gisborne's 41 turnovers inside forward 50 compared to Kyneton's 17 was a decisive area of the game.
The Tigers won the clearance battle 54-45 - a great effort considering one of Gisborne's greatest strengths is its inside work.
Jordan Iudica was the standout for the Tigers, collecting 29 possessions, 10 marks, 12 clearances and two goals.
Young midfielder Hamish Yunghanns had 25 possessions, eight tackles, nine clearances and one goal.
Kyneton's Harrison Sheahan only touched the ball five times for the game, but he kicked 3.0, which proved to be critical to the result.
Gisborne key trio Brad Bernacki, Baridon Blake and Flynn Lakey all had big numbers.
Bernacki had 31 disposals, 21 of which were contested, 13 clearances and three goals for 168 ranking points.
Ruckman Blake had a game-high 188 ranking points on the back of 28 possessions, 40 hit outs and nine clearances, while Lakey picked up 30 touches and had six clearances.
The Bulldogs posted a big number on the scoreboard and filled their boots on the stats sheet.
Square maintained possession and surged forward in numbers.
They won the possessions count 493-244 and had a remarkable 161 marks for the game compared to Maryborough's 49.
The Dogs took 43 marks inside forward 50 to the Pies' three.
Jake Thrum had a day out, collecting a league-best 49 disposals, including 32 kicks. He took 14 marks and earned 198 ranking points.
Forward Joel Brett cracked the double ton for ranking points. Brett kicked 12.4 from 23 kicks and took 14 marks.
Square had 12 players collect 20 or more possessions, including Ricky Monti (37), Jack Threlfall (33), Tom Toma (32) and Jack Hickman (31).
Maryborough's Matt Johnston gave the Square midfield some headaches.
The Magpie veteran had 30 possessions and an equal game-high 11 clearances.
Joel Swatton (27 possessions and one goal) and Brady Neill (24 possessions, six marks and six clearances) also impressed for the rebuilding Pies.
