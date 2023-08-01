Bendigo is one of regional Victoria's biggest National Broadband Network (nbn) data users with new figures showing the city used an average of 387 gigabytes (GB) of data in March 2023.
That's the equivalent of streaming Netflix in HD for 172 hours or 573 hours of video conferencing for work.
In regional Victoria, Wodonga topped the table with an average of 415 gigabytes, followed by Golden Plains, City of Latrobe, Mildura and Bendigo in fifth place.
Customer experience expert for nbn Jane McNamara said activities like gaming, streaming and working from home was driving the demand for data.
"Victorians are consuming more data than ever to do the things they love like streaming 4K on multiple devices, online education and next level gaming, or conference calls and uploading and downloading large files for work," Ms McNamara said.
She said the average Australian household now had around 21 connected devices.
"Victoria saw the highest growth in data usage in March 2023 compared to the same period last year - data usage grew by nine per cent," Ms McNamara said.
"Across regional Australia, data usage in March alone grew by seven per cent compared with the same period last year."
"The need for broadband will reach levels never seen before over the next decade as the internet transforms the world and how we live, so we are growing the network to stay ahead of that demand."
The figures come as households gain access to faster and more reliable fibre broadband as part of upgrades to the nbn.
In Bendigo, this means about 5313 connections that have been upgraded to fibre, as part of the two million so far upgraded nationally.
Anybody who may have had issues to do with slower speeds during peak periods (after school, evening, weekends, holidays); unreliability with dropouts; and unable to order a speed plan above 50Mbps should have these problems significantly reduced or eliminated if they upgrade to fibre.
Head of nbn Local Victoria Emily Peel said the upgrades delivered a better, and more reliable internet experience for homes and businesses.
"Households are consuming more data than ever to do the things they love like streaming 4K on multiple devices, online education, next level gaming, conference calls, and uploading and downloading large files for work," she said.
"With the nbn network carrying 87 per cent of our country's download data - and Australians consuming more of it than ever - the availability of full fibre for more homes across Australia has never been more important."
Ms Peel encouraged customers to check that their internet plan and their modem to ensure it was still supporting their needs as technology advances and demand for speed and data grows.
Devices like a Wi-Fi extender or mesh system can boost your internet signal and improve the online experience.
