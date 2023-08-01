Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo premises upgraded to fibre for better internet service

August 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New figures reveal Bendigo is the fifth biggest National Broadband Network (nbn) data user in regional Victoria. Stock picture
New figures reveal Bendigo is the fifth biggest National Broadband Network (nbn) data user in regional Victoria. Stock picture

Bendigo is one of regional Victoria's biggest National Broadband Network (nbn) data users with new figures showing the city used an average of 387 gigabytes (GB) of data in March 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.