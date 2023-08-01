Bendigo Advertiser
Merino and White Suffolk stud principals preview ram sale season

Rachel Simmonds
Holly McGuinness
By Rachel Simmonds, and Holly McGuinness
August 1 2023 - 6:00pm
Terrick West Poll Merinos father-daughter stud co-principals Claire and Ross McGauchie at Marnoo Merino field day. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Victorian stud principals and stock agents have a positive outlook ahead of this year's ram sale season, with high quality and a demand for rams on the cards.

