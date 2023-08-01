Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Tom Briggs and Hugh Macague at VicNoTill Tran$ition 2023, Moama

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
August 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fourth-generation mixed farmer Hugh Macague, Rochester, invited farmers from across Australia and New Zealand to see his on-farm adjustments.
Fourth-generation mixed farmer Hugh Macague, Rochester, invited farmers from across Australia and New Zealand to see his on-farm adjustments.

Two young Victorian farmers have addressed a room full of curious minds at this year's regenerative agriculture conference on finding the best on-farm practices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.